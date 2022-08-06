Senate parliamentarian OKs most of Dems' drug price controls

Dropping penalties on drug makers for boosting prices on private insurers will reduce incentives on pharmaceutical companies to restrain what they charge. That will increase costs for patients' and reduce the $288 billion in the 10-year savings that the Democrats’ overall drug curbs were estimated to generate — perhaps by tens of billions of dollars, analysts have said.

Even so, the parliamentarian's ruling left Democrats able to promote the drug provisions as a boon to consumers at a time when voters are infuriated by the worst inflation in four decades.

The details of the parliamentarian's ruling were described by two Democrats who would only discuss it on condition of anonymity.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate parliamentarian narrowed Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely unscathed Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepared to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Combined Shape Caption FILE - Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks during a news conference Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at the Capitol Hill in Washington. The Senate parliamentarian narrowed Democrats' plan for curbing drug prices but left it largely unscathed Saturday, Democrats said, as party leaders prepared to start moving their sprawling economic bill through the chamber. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib