Senate OKs Biden nominees to postal board amid mail changes

DeJoy, a major donor to Donald Trump, was accused by Democrats during last year's presidential campaign of hampering mail service — including delivery of mail-in ballots — to help the then-president's failed reelection bid. DeJoy denied the allegations.

He was also criticized for a steep decline of on-time deliveries around the holiday season.

The Postal Service is considering relaxing delivery standards for first-class mail to the farthest reaches of its network, from a one-to-three-day benchmark to a one-to-five-day goal. Postal officials have said 70% of mail would still be delivered within three days.

The strategy also includes proposals to consolidate underused post offices and invest in new delivery vehicles.

The agency is seeking advisory opinions from the commission on potential changes to delivery standards and other initiatives. Democrats have blasted the 10-year plan as an unacceptable degradation of mail service and renewed calls for DeJoy to step down.

During a confirmation hearing before a Senate committee last month, Biden's nominees stressed the need to restore public confidence in the agency through prompt delivery service.

___ Izaguirre reported from Lindenhurst, New York.

Associated Press coverage of voting rights receives support in part from Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for this content.