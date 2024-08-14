Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's 'Antisemitism in America' to be published next winter

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have a book out next winter that draws in part upon his own life and religious faith for what he calls a “warning” about antisemitism.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Wednesday that Schumer's “Antisemitism in America” will be released Feb. 18. The 73-year-old Schumer, a Democrat from New York, will trace his journey from Brooklyn in the 1960s to Harvard in the '70s to his decades in Washington, including the Jan. 6 siege in 2021. Schumer also will write about the recent wave of conspiracy theories about Jews and attacks against synagogues and Jewish students.