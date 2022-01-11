Senate hearing on pandemic gets testy: 'What a moron'

Fauci said the Paul’s website has a “fire Dr. Fauci” page that includes a call for political contributions ranging from $5 to $100.

“You are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” he said.

The feud overshadowed a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee designed to examine if policy changes are needed while the U.S. is battling the hugely contagious omicron variant.

Among the chief complaints of Republicans and Democrats alike is a continuing lack of tests to make it easier for people to tell if they have COVID-19 so they can stay home and not spread it.

“I just say to all of you right now, testing’s broken,” said an exasperated Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the committee’s ranking member.

Still, Burr and several other lawmakers on both sides of the aisle also thanked Fauci for his work to fight the pandemic.

But later in Tuesday’s hearing, Fauci lost his temper when Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, accused him of hiding financial disclosure forms required of public officials.

“You’re so misinformed that it’s extraordinary,” Fauci responded, saying those documents are publicly available upon request. As the exchange ended, Fauci could be heard muttering off-camera, “What a moron.”