Senate Dem leader heads to White House to talk Supreme Court

According to people familiar with the discussions, another name in the mix is Leslie Abrams Gardner, a U.S. district judge for the Middle District of Georgia and the sister of Stacey Abrams, a powerful voting rights activist and nominee for Georgia governor.

Biden, who led the Judiciary Committee through six nominations during his time as a Delaware senator, said Tuesday that he planned to seek the “advice and consent” of senators during the process, and he is hoping for a bipartisan nominee.

Two Republicans signaled they could vote for a Biden nominee — if it is the right one. South Carolina Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott have both praised Childs, who got her law degree from the University of South Carolina School of Law. She is also the favorite of Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a powerful Democratic ally.

Graham on Wednesday tweeted out a photo of the three South Carolina lawmakers sitting together at lunch. “Great fellowship today with my colleagues” he wrote. Graham also said his vote would be “much more problematic” if Childs is not the nominee.

Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat who often crossed party lines before he was defeated for reelection in 2020, will serve as the lead official for the White House to shepherd the nomination.

