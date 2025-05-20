Senate confirms Charles Kushner, father of Trump's son-in-law, as ambassador to France

Kushner, who was confirmed 51-45, is the founder of Kushner Companies, a real estate firm. His son Jared is a former White House senior adviser to Trump who is married to Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka. When he announced his intention to nominate Charles Kushner in November, Trump called him “a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker.”

Charles Kushner will head to France as the relationship between the two traditional allies, and between the U.S. and the rest of Europe, has been strained over Trump’s trade policies and the U.S. role in the Ukraine war. At his confirmation hearing earlier this month, Kushner said he would work closely with France to “bring greater balance to our important economic relationship” and also encourage France to “invest more in its defense capabilities, as well as lead the EU to align with the U.S. vision of increased European commitments to security.”

As Trump has rattled traditionally solid relationships with European allies, Kushner said he appreciates the history between the two countries and is “dedicated to building an even stronger relationship." He told senators that he is a child of Holocaust survivors who came to the United States after World War II, and his grandmothers and other members of his family were executed by Nazis.

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Kushner that his nomination comes at a “critical time” because “our European allies are anxious.”

Shaheen also asked Kushner about his criminal past. He replied that he made a “very, very, very serious mistake, and I paid a very heavy price for that mistake.”

Kushner was sentenced in 2005 to two years in prison after pleading guilty to 18 counts, including tax evasion and witness tampering. It was the highest sentence he could receive under a plea deal, but less than what Chris Christie, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey at the time and later governor and Republican presidential candidate, had sought. Christie called it “one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes” he ever prosecuted as U.S. attorney.

Kushner also agreed to pay $508,900 to the FEC for violating contribution regulations by failing to obtain an OK from partners to whom more than $500,000 in contributions were credited.

Announcing Kushner's pardon in 2020, Trump’s first White House cited Kushner’s more recent charitable work as the reason he deserved clemency.

“This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and 2 year sentence for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements” to the Federal Election Commission, the White House said then.

Kushner was confirmed with the support of one Democrat — New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. In his prepared testimony for his confirmation hearing, Kushner thanked Booker for his “special and close friendship.”