Senate confirms Brooks-LaSure to run health care programs

Under Biden, she'll be charged with moving toward his goal of health insurance for all Americans by building on existing programs, particularly the Obama health law. Biden's COVID-19 relief bill has greatly expanded subsidies for private plans offered through HealthCare.gov, a feature that the administration wants to make permanent.

Biden is also keenly eager to help more than 2 million low-income people essentially trapped in a coverage gap because the states they live in have not expanded Medicaid. Throughout her career, Brooks-LaSure has worked on Medicaid policy, and that program has now grown to become a mainstay of coverage for many low-income working people.

Part of her portfolio will include reviewing __ and amending or rolling back __ a series of Trump administration changes to health insurance rules. Under Trump, CMS tried to promote the sale of cheaper private insurance that offered less coverage than plans sold under the Affordable Care Act. Many Democrats want restrictions on “short-term” plans that don't cover pre-existing conditions.

But prescription drug costs are likely to be the biggest challenge for Brooks-LaSure, and there she will be in the role of a supporting player.

With Biden's backing, Democrats in Congress want to pass legislation this year that would authorize Medicare to negotiate prices with drug companies to bring down the high costs Americans face. The Trump administration tangled with the powerful pharmaceutical industry for four years but was unable to secure legislation to curb prices.

Now it's Biden's turn, but the path forward for legislation remains uncertain, particularly in the Senate. If the legislative route hits a dead end, Brooks-LaSure will be tasked with finding ways to use the rule-making powers of her agency to rein in prices.

CMS also plays a central role in the nation’s $4 trillion health care economy. It sets Medicare payment rates for hospitals, doctors, labs and other service providers. Government payments become the foundation for private insurers. The agency also sets standards that govern how health care providers operate.

In between her stints in government service, Brooks-LaSure was a managing director at the Manatt Health consultancy.

Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who shepherded her nomination through the Senate said Brooks-LaSure has done just about everything in health care “short of scrubbing into the operating room herself.”

She's “committed to working with both sides here in the Senate,” he added.