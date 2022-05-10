Senate approves Lisa Cook as first Black woman to Fed post

Cook is only the second of Biden’s five nominees for the Fed to win Senate confirmation. His Fed choices have faced an unusual level of partisan opposition, given the Fed's history as an independent agency that seeks to remain above politics.

Some critics charge, however, that the Fed has contributed to the increased scrutiny by addressing a broader range of issues in recent years, such as the role of climate change on financial stability and racial disparities in employment.

Biden called on the Senate early Tuesday to approve his nominees as the Fed seeks to combat inflation.

“I will never interfere with the Fed," Biden said. “The Fed should do its job and will do its job, I'm convinced.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is currently serving in a temporary capacity after his term ended in February. He was approved by the Senate Banking Committee by a nearly unanimous vote in March.

Fed governor Lael Brainard was confirmed two weeks ago for the Fed's influential vice chair position by a 52-43 vote.

Philip Jefferson, a economics professor and dean at Davidson College in North Carolina, has also been nominated by Biden for a governor slot and was approved unanimously by the Finance Committee. He would be the fourth Black man to serve on the Fed's board.

Biden has also nominated Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official, to be Fed's top banking regulator, after a previous choice, Sarah Bloom Raskin, faced opposition from West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Cook, Jefferson, and Barr would join Brainard as Democratic appointees to the Fed. Yet most economists expect the Fed will continue on its path of steep rate hikes this year.