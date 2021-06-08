Senate aims to boost tech industry in competition with China

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the bill was incomplete because it did not incorporate more Republican-sponsored amendments. He nonetheless supported it.

“Needless to say, final passage of this legislation cannot be the Senate's final word on our competition with China," he said. “It certainly won't be mine.”

While the bill enjoys bipartisan support, a core group of GOP senators has reservations about the bill’s costs.

One of the bill’s provisions would create a new directorate focused on artificial intelligence and quantum science with the National Science Foundation. The bill would authorize up to $29 billion over five years for the new branch within the foundation with an additional $52 billion for its programs.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said Congress should be cutting the foundation's budget, not increasing it. He called the agency “the king of wasteful spending." The agency finances about a quarter of all federally supported research conducted by America’s colleges and universities.

Senators have tried to strike a balance when calling attention to China’s growing influence. They want to avoid fanning divisive anti-Asian rhetoric when hate crimes against Asian Americans have spiked during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other measures spell out national security concerns and target money-laundering schemes or cyberattacks by entities on behalf of the Chinese government. There are also “buy America” provisions for infrastructure projects in the U.S.

Senators added provisions that reflect shifting attitudes toward China’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak. One would prevent federal money for the Wuhan Institute of Virology as fresh investigations proceed into the origins of the virus and possible connections to the lab’s research. The city registered some of the first coronavirus cases.

It’s unclear whether the measure will find support in the Democratic-led House, where the Science Committee is expected to consider it next week. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., who has been working with Schumer for two years on legislation that’s included in the bill, called it the biggest investment in science and technology since the Apollo spaceflight program a half century ago. ___

AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.