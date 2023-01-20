Sen. Tim Kaine to address media amid reelection speculation

Kaine's press office declined to comment about Friday's events beyond what was publicly advised.

Kaine is a fixture of Virginia politics who got his start in elected office on the Richmond City Council after working as an attorney and making a name for himself for his fair-housing advocacy.

He went on to serve as lieutenant governor and governor, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2012 and was tapped to be Clinton's running mate in 2016.

Kaine is seen as a passionate yet pragmatic senator and is known as a serious policymaker and eager partner on legislation.

After his high-profile turn as the party’s vice presidential nominee — and a contest that marked his first ever electoral defeat — he returned to work in the Senate, often showing up in dark jeans during the pandemic when an air of informality swept through the Capitol.

His own bout with the coronavirus led to what he has described as “mild long COVID symptoms,” as he pushes for funding toward research and care for those with the disease.

___

Mascaro reported from Washington.