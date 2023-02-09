X
Dark Mode Toggle

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 43 minutes ago
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
US general to aggressors: Allies are battle-ready in Asia
2
Toyota reports 8% drop in Oct-Dec profit, keeps forecast
3
Kim Jong Un shows off daughter, missiles at big parade
4
Australian Defense Department to remove Chinese-made cameras
5
Driver plows bus into Canadian day care, killing 2 children
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top