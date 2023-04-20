Semi-auto firearm ban fails in Democrat-controlled Colorado

Those changes also failed.

The bill was proposed mere months after five people were killed at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, the latest in a long Colorado history of mass shootings that include the 1999 Columbine High School shooting that killed 13 people. Others include 12 people killed in 2012 in an Aurora movie theater and 10 people killed in 2021 at a Boulder supermarket.

The Legislature has already cleared a number of less ambitious gun control bills. Those include strengthening red-flag laws — which allow a judge to temporarily remove someone’s firearm if they pose a risk to themselves or others — along with raising the age for buying a gun to 21 and installing a three-day waiting period following the a gun purchase. Another bill would empower victims of gun violence to lodge civil suits against the gun industry.

Those bills are expected to be signed by Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, more closely aligning Colorado gun law with the liberal strongholds of California, New York and Washington state.

Polis, along with Democratic leadership in Colorado's House and Senate, was wary of the proposed semiautomatic firearm ban. Support for gun rights remains strong in the state's vast rural areas, and lawmakers are mindful that voters ousted two state legislators in recall elections triggered by their support for tougher gun laws after the Aurora shooting.

More than 500 people signed up to testify at the hearing on the semiautomatic ban bill, the vast majority in opposition to the measure. Testimony ranged from threats of lawsuits from Second Amendment advocates to admonishments of moderate Democrats who didn't support the bill.