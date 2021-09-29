Self-portraits by comic book artists to hang in Uffizi

Self-portraits by 52 of Italy’s most well-known comic book artists, commissioned as part of an initiative by the Uffizi, Italy's culture minister and Lucca Comics & Games, form the kernel of the new collection. The comic book artist collection will grow each year to include a portrait by a “grand master” chosen by Lucca Comics, an annual convention held in the Tuscan city of Lucca.

“From today on, comics enter the collection of the Uffizi,...creating a new field of collection at the Uffizi Galleries,’’ Schmidt said during a news conference in Florence.