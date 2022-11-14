Selena Gomez honored for mental health advocacy work

A new documentary that explores her struggles, "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," premiered earlier this month on AppleTV+.

“Mental health is personal for me. Figuring out how to manage my mental health hasn’t always been easy, but it’s something I am constantly working on, and I hope I can help others work on it, too,” she said.

In 2020, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” actor started the Rare Impact Fund shortly before launching her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics, pledging to donate 1% of all sales to the fund to help expand mental health services and education for young people.

So far, the fund has distributed $1.7 million to nearly a dozen and a half mental health organizations.

"Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our foundation’s mission in the mental health arena — a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today’s unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults and the entire population,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation.

The award, now in its ninth year, is named for Morton E. Ruderman, a founder of the Ruderman Family Foundation. Past recipients include NBA All-Star Kevin Love, Academy Award-nominated actor Taraji P. Henson, filmmakers Peter and Bobby Farrelly, Olympian Michael Phelps, Oscar-winning actor Marlee Matlin, and former U.S. senator and Americans with Disability Act architect Tom Harkin.