Seeking reform, US holds $1.3 million in dues from WADA

After the U.S. first threatened to withhold dues last summer, WADA responded by suggesting it might sanction countries that do not pay dues. Congress then gave the White House office authority to withhold payment.

Baum said the government has had some “good conversations” with WADA “but we still believe that in order to be comfortable with making the full payment, we’d like to see additional steps forward.”

WADA has been progressing with a series of reforms that would increase athlete representation on some of its decision-making boards, while also calling for higher levels of transparency. Officials at WADA did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The U.S. and other critics say WADA's reforms don't go far enough. They want a more thorough break between WADA and the IOC, which have members who sit on both agencies who can have conflicts of interest.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports