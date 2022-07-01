Seeking parole, Pistorius meets with girlfriend's father

A parole hearing for Pistorius was scheduled for last year but it was canceled because he hadn't yet met with Steenkamp's parents.

In South Africa, those convicted of a serious crime must serve at least half their sentence before they are eligible for parole. Pistorius had already served time in jail after being initially convicted of culpable homicide — a charge similar to manslaughter — before an appeal by prosecutors resulted in that being overturned and him being convicted of murder.

Pistorius must still attend a parole hearing, where department of corrections officials will decide if he should be released early. Pistorius’ lawyer, Julian Knight, said last year that he had been “a model prisoner” and met the requirements for parole.

Pistorius was born with a congenital condition that led to both his legs being amputated below the knee when he was a baby. He became a multiple Paralympic sprinting champion running on carbon-fiber blades, and even qualified to compete against the world’s best able-bodied athletes at the 2012 London Olympics.

But his image as one of the most inspiring figures in sports was shattered when he shot the 29-year-old Steenkamp multiple times through a toilet door in his house in the early hours of Valentine’s Day 2013. He claimed he mistook her for a dangerous intruder but was convicted of a charge comparable to second-degree murder because he acted so recklessly by firing through the toilet door with his 9mm pistol.

