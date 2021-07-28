Seeking Mediterranean allies, Greece hosts Jordan's king

Greece is seeking to expand its economic and military cooperation with countries in the region, wary of ongoing rivalry with neighboring Turkey over mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

“We look forward to seeing how we as three countries could tap into many opportunities, whether it’s trade, food security, tourism, energy, agriculture, water, the environment, health care and investment,” Abdullah said in opening remarks ahead of talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus.