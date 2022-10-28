Sedona Prince needs surgery, career at No. 20 Oregon over

Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, has opted to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career following surgery next month, the Ducks announced Friday.

“I’m heartbroken,” Prince said in a statement. “I truly felt that this was the year I could showcase my work ethic and skills on the court, but also my self-growth and leadership ability. I tried to push through the injury and be there for my team, but after extensive evaluation from the best doctors in the world and looking deep inside myself at my passions and goals, I know that I have to take care my elbow now in order to ensure long-term health and a sustained professional career."