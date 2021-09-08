Secure Paris attacks courtroom nestled within storied site

It has burned repeatedly, most notably during the “semaine sanglante” (bloody week) of 1871, when the Versailles government repressed the Communards and a fire ravaged most of the court buildings.

French novelist Emile Zola also faced trial in the building during the Dreyfus affair at the end of the 19th century. And the walls still bear scars from bullets fired in street battles to retake Paris from the Germans in World War II.

Paris moved the bulk of the court proceedings to a more modern building in the city's north in 2018. In January 2020, the French government decided to use the structure's cavernous side hall for the exceptional needs of the November 2015 Paris attacks trial, the biggest trial in French history.

Working with cultural authorities and the architect in charge of protected national monuments, construction finished over the summer.

Twenty men are accused in the Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The new chamber, which has pale wood and enormous screens, can house 550 people, all the defendants and multiple cameras. Overflow rooms carry live broadcasts of the proceedings.

Among the plantiffs are nearly 1,800 victims, including survivors and families whose loved ones died that night. A total of 330 lawyers are representing them and the defendants.

Caption Security forces guard the special courtroom built for the 2015 attacks trial, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. Among the plantiffs are nearly 1,800 victims, including survivors who suffered physical or psychological harm and families whose loved ones died that night. A total of 330 lawyers are representing them and the defendants. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Police officers guard the Palace of Justice Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. Among the plantiffs are nearly 1,800 victims, including survivors who suffered physical or psychological harm and families whose loved ones died that night. A total of 330 lawyers are representing them and the defendants. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption A participant in the attacks trial, holding a French flag, answers reporters as she arrive at the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Lawyers and participants arrive at the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Lawyers and participants arrive at the special courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. In a secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday will begin the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Salah Abdeslam's lawyer Olivia Ronen, center, arrives at the courtroom Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The proceedings begin Wednesday in an enormous custom-designed chamber. Most of the defendants face the maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of complicity in the attacks. Only Abdeslam is charged with murder. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption The specially built courtroom is pictured Thursday, Sept. 2 2021 at the court house in Paris. In an enormous custom-designed chamber, France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Nov. 13, 2015, Islamic State terror attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers struck within minutes of each other at the national soccer stadium, the Bataclan concert hall and restaurants and cafes. Salah Abdeslam, the lone survivor of the terror cell from that night is among those being tried for the deadliest attack in France since World War II. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Caption Police river forces patrol on the Seine river outside at the Palace of Justice, right, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Paris. France is putting on trial 20 men accused in the Islamic State group's 2015 attacks on Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The proceedings begin Wednesday in an enormous custom-designed chamber. Most of the defendants face the maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted of complicity in the attacks. Only Abdeslam is charged with murder. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori