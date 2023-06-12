Second UN peacekeeper dies following attack in Mali's northern Timbuktu region

The attack Friday on a security patrol that was hit first by an improvised explosive device and then by direct small arms fire seven kilometers (four miles) from their base in the town of Ber killed one peacekeeper and seriously injured eight others, all from Burkina Faso.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that Private First Class Bouma Bamouni, 28, passed away on Friday while First Lieutenant Ali Barro, who died on Sunday, would have turned 33 next month. Both joined the peacekeeping mission, known as MINUSMA, on Oct. 11, 2022 “where they served with professionalism, contributing to our efforts to restore peace and security in Mali,” he said.