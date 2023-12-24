Second suspect arrested in theft of Banksy stop sign artwork featuring military drones

Witnesses who arrived at a street corner Friday in the south London section of Peckham less than an hour after Banksy posted a photo of the work on Instagram said they were stunned to watch a man with bolt cutters remove the sign as another man steadied a bike he stood on.

The incident was captured in photos and video.

Much of Banksy’s political and satirical art is critical of war, and many of his followers interpreted the work as calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Credit: AP Credit: AP