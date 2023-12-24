Second suspect arrested in theft of Banksy stop sign artwork featuring military drones

London police say they have arrested a second man in the alleged theft of a Banksy artwork of a stop sign decorated with military drones

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
32 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A second suspect was arrested in the alleged theft of a work by the elusive street artist Banksy of a stop sign adorned with three military drones, London police said Sunday.

A man in his 40s was in custody on suspicion of theft and criminal damage, the Metropolitan police said. A suspect in his 20s who was arrested Saturday was released on bail.

Witnesses who arrived at a street corner Friday in the south London section of Peckham less than an hour after Banksy posted a photo of the work on Instagram said they were stunned to watch a man with bolt cutters remove the sign as another man steadied a bike he stood on.

The incident was captured in photos and video.

Much of Banksy’s political and satirical art is critical of war, and many of his followers interpreted the work as calling for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Manchester United announces completion of deal to sell up to 25% of...
2
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support...
3
Finding new dimensions, sisterhood, and healing in ‘The Color Purple’
4
As conflicts rage abroad, a fractured Congress tries to rally support...
5
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top