Second NCAA gender equity report shows spending disparities

“We have seen that combining at least some portion of the men's and women's championship for a given sport enables more coordinated planning, increases equity in the goods and services, facilities, and resources provided at the championships and eliminates or reduces disparities between the ‘look and feel’ of the tournaments," the report said.

Another piece of the report shows NCAA doesn’t have the infrastructure in place to encourage equal sponsorships at all championships.

"The report identified important recommendations, which we will prioritize and sequence so they can be implemented for impactful change," the NCAA Board of Governors said in a statement on the institution's website. "These changes may require altering budgets and business models while evaluating the balance between resources devoted to championships that produce revenue and resources for those that do not."

The review was done by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, which was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide similar amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments. The situation blew up on social media amid player complaints and prompted apologies from NCAA executives, including President Mark Emmert.

Tuesday's report also recommended:

— Establishing a system for collecting and maintaining standardized data across all 90 championships that will facilitate future gender equity reviews and audits.

— Increasing the number of senior staff in the NCAA’s championships structure to improve oversight of gender equity.

— Conducting a “zero-based” budget for each championship over the next five years to ensure gender differences are necessary, appropriate and equitable.