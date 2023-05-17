BreakingNews
Second escaped inmate captured after breaking out of Philadelphia prison

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 34 minutes ago
Authorities say the second of two inmates who escaped from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month has been captured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An escaped inmate has been recaptured Wednesday morning in Pennsylvania after breaking out of a prison where he had been held on charges of killing four people.

It was the second of two inmates apprehended after escaping from a Philadelphia prison earlier this month, authorities said.

City police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said Ameen Hurst, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the city's West Philadelphia section, but further details on the capture were not immediately disclosed.

Hurst and Nasir Grant, 24, escaped from the Philadelphia Industrial Correction Center on May 7 by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, the Philadelphia Department of Prisons has said. The two men were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.

While Hurst had been charged with four counts of murder, Grant was being held on conspiracy drug charges and conspiracy weapons charges. Officials have said the inmates were housed in the same unit, but different cells.

Grant was arrested Thursday night after members of a fugitive task force who were conducting surveillance in an area of North Philadelphia saw him leave a residence dressed as a woman. He was stopped in a car nearby and arrested without incident.

Three people have been charged with aiding the men in their escape.

