Second 'black box' found in China Eastern plane crash

The cockpit voice recorder, also an orange cylinder, was found two days later on Wednesday. It has been sent to Beijing for examination and analysis.

Hundreds of searchers have been combing the site outside the city of Wuzhou for days with shovels and other hand tools. Construction excavators have been brought in to remove earth and clear passageways to the site, and pumps are being used to drain collected water from the rain.

Officials announced late Saturday that there were no survivors among the 123 passengers and nine crew members. DNA analysis has confirmed the identities of 120 of the people on board, they said. Searchers have found ID and bank cards belonging to the victims.

China Eastern, one of China’s four major airlines, and its subsidiaries have grounded all of their Boeing 737-800s, a total of 223 aircraft. The carrier said the grounding was a precaution, not a sign of any problem with the planes.

The Boeing Co. said in a statement that a Boeing technical team is supporting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which will lead the investigation into the crash.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, search and rescuer workers conduct continued search operations at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on Saturday, March 26, 2022, in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The second "black box" has been recovered from the crash of a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that killed 123 people last week, Chinese state media said Sunday. (Lu Boan/Xinhua via AP)

