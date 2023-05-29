SEC lands 8 of 16 regional host sites for NCAA baseball tournament

Joining Wake Forest as ACC hosts are Clemson (43-17), Miami (40-19) and Virginia (45-12).

Oklahoma State (41-18) is the only Big 12 host and Stanford (38-16) is the only one from the Pac-12.

Coastal Carolina (39-19) of the Sun Belt Conference and Indiana State of the Missouri Valley (42-15) are the other hosts. Indiana State is hosting for the first time.

This year marks the first time since 2013 — and second time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 — that no team from the state of Texas will host.

Miami (29), LSU (27) and Stanford (21) have each hosted regionals at least 20 times.

Auburn, Florida, Miami, Oklahoma St. and Stanford hosted in 2022.

