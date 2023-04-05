Seattle's Hernandez, Pollock homer twice in win over Angels

Luis Castillo (1-0) turned in a second straight strong outing, allowing two hits and striking out six in 5 2/3 shutout innings. Castillo has allowed no runs and three hits and struck out 12 in 11 2/3 innings over two starts.

Hernández hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and a three-run shot in the fifth off Jose Suarez (0-1) to put the Mariners up 6-0. It was Hernandez's 15th mult-homer game, and it came after he opened the season 1 for 17.