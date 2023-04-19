Seattle prosecutors drop charges against ex-celebrity CEO

Seattle prosecutors said Price cornered the woman in his Tesla after a dinner meeting, tried to kiss her and grabbed her throat when she refused. Price then drove her to a parking lot, tried to kiss her again and drove “doughnuts” with her in the car, prosecutors said.

But on Wednesday, they dropped the charges in response to a motion filed by Price's attorney, Mark Middaugh. The motion noted that in an interview with the defense team, the woman said that while Price put his hand on her neck, he never grabbed her throat or constricted her windpipe or caused any pain.

The woman also said she had sometimes interacted with men who sent flirtatious messages on Instagram because they“end up commissioning a huge painting” of her artwork, and that she hoped to capitalize on Price's connections, Middaugh said in the legal filing.

“It is shocking that the police referred this case to the prosecutor for criminal charges without conducting any follow-up investigation, interviewing any witnesses other than the complainant, or even asking Mr. Price what happened,” Middaugh said in an email Tuesday.

Price shot into the national spotlight in 2015 when he said he would raise employee salaries to $70,000. At that time, his 120 employees were paid an average salary of $48,000 a year.

Price also cut his own salary from nearly $1 million to $70,000, cementing a name for himself in the business world as a progressive CEO fighting for higher wages and better conditions for the average worker.