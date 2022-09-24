Seattle Mariners, RHP Luis Castillo agree to 5-year contract

The 29-year-old Castillo is 7-6 with a 2.85 ERA and 154 strikeouts in 23 starts between Seattle and Cincinnati. Since joining the Mariners, he is 3-2 with a 2.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in nine starts.

Castillo was named to the National League All-Star team in July for his second All-Star selection.

Keeping Castillo creates a formidable rotation for Seattle into the future. Robbie Ray was Seattle's big signing last offseason, and the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner is under contract through 2026. Young right-handers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have shown flashes of dominance throughout this season. Gilbert is under club control through 2027 and Kirby through 2029.

Castillo is the second major extension for the Mariners in the past month after locking up rookie slugger Julio Rodríguez last month.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports