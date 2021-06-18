Search resumes after 3 tubers died, 2 disappeared on river

The group of nine people was floating down the Dan River on inflatable tubes and went over a dam that's about 8 feet (2.5 meters) high next to a Duke Energy plant on Wednesday night, Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates told reporters. A Duke Energy employee who saw some of the tubers called the situation in to 911 Thursday afternoon, Cates said.

Cates said that an air and water search for the remaining two missing tubers went until dark Thursday and resumed Friday morning around 7 a.m. Local television stations showed images of rescue crews putting boats in the water north of Greensboro along the Virginia state line.