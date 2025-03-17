Search for US student in Dominican Republic intensifies

Minnesota student Joshua Riibe has not been named as a suspect but has been detained by Dominican police and is believed to be the last person to see Konanki. On Sunday, he and his attorney met with officials on the beach.

On Monday, Riibe's attorney officially requested his release. A judge is expected to issue a ruling on Tuesday, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information.

According to the transcript of an interview with prosecutors, reported by Dominican media as well as NBC and Telemundo, Riibe told police he was drinking with Konanki on the beach and they were kissing in waist-deep water when they were pulled out to sea by a strong tide. Riibe said he was a former lifeguard and swam her into shore.

He told investigators he vomited upon reaching the beach and that Konanki said she was going to fetch her things. When he looked up, she was gone. He said he was later surprised to hear of her disappearance.

Riibe’s parents have accused Dominican officials of detaining him “under irregular conditions” without translators or legal counsel, saying he has been confined to a hotel room with police surveillance for more than a week.

They said Riibe, a senior at St. Cloud University, has been repeatedly taken to the police station and interrogated, adding that he has “fully cooperated” with police.

The statement on Friday by Albert and Tine Riibe provided no details about Konanki’s disappearance or their son’s connection to her. His parents said the family has retained a lawyer to ensure his rights are protected.

Dominican public prosecutors have not responded to the statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Konanki’s disappearance.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america