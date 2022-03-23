Search at China crash site suspended amid rain

An air-traffic controller tried to contact the pilots several times after seeing the plane’s altitude drop sharply, but got no reply, a grim-faced Zhu Tao, director of the Office of Aviation Safety at the Civil Aviation Authority of China, said at a Tuesday evening news conference.

“As of now, the rescue has yet to find survivors,” Zhu said. “The public security department has taken control of the site.”

China Eastern is headquartered in Shanghai and is one of China’s three largest carriers with more than 600 planes, including 109 Boeing 737-800s. China's Transport Ministry said China Eastern has grounded all of its 737-800s, a move that could further disrupt domestic air travel already curtailed because of the largest COVID-19 outbreak in China since the initial peak in early 2020.

The Boeing 737-800 has been flying since 1998 and has a well-established safety record. It is an earlier model than the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019.

Monday's crash was China's worst in more than a decade. In August 2010, an Embraer ERJ 190-100 operated by Henan Airlines hit the ground short of the runway in the northeastern city of Yichun and caught fire. It carried 96 people and 44 of them died. Investigators blamed pilot error.

___

Associated Press researcher Yu Bing and news assistant Caroline Chen in Beijing; researcher Chen Si in Shanghai; and video producer Olivia Zhang in Wuzhou, China; contributed to this report.

Caption A relative of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 leave the area near the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Lv village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search for clues into why a plane made an inexplicable dive and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended Wednesday as rain slicked the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane's fiery impact. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption A relative of passengers onboard the China Eastern Flight 5735 leave the area near the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Lv village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search for clues into why a plane made an inexplicable dive and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended Wednesday as rain slicked the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane's fiery impact. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Medical workers arrive for duty near the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Lv village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search for clues into why a plane made an inexplicable dive and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended Wednesday as rain slicked the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane's fiery impact. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Medical workers arrive for duty near the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Lv village, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. The search for clues into why a plane made an inexplicable dive and crashed into a mountain in southern China was suspended Wednesday as rain slicked the debris field and filled the red-dirt gash formed by the plane's fiery impact. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Some of the personal effects of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern plane that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Some of the personal effects of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern plane that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescue workers search for the black boxes at a plane crash site in Tengxian county, southwestern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua

Caption Relatives of passengers of MU5735 arrive at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Relatives of passengers of MU5735 arrive at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Relatives of passengers of MU5735 arrive at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Relatives of passengers of MU5735 arrive at the entrance of Lv village which leads to the crash site on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in southwestern China's Guangxi province. Rough terrain was hampering the search Wednesday for clues into why a China Eastern plane inexplicably fell from the sky and crashed into a wooded mountainside earlier this week, presumably killing all 132 people on board. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Some of the personal effects of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern plane that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Mud-stained wallets. Bank cards. Official identity cards. Some of the personal effects of 132 lives presumed lost were lined up by rescue workers scouring a remote mountainside Tuesday for the wreckage of a China Eastern plane that one day earlier inexplicably fell from the sky and burst into a huge fireball. (Zhou Hua/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhou Hua Credit: Zhou Hua

Caption Video journalists film a news conference chaired by Zhu Tao, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Sun Shiying, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., LTD and other officials following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Video journalists film a news conference chaired by Zhu Tao, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Sun Shiying, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., LTD and other officials following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Zhu Tao, third from left, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Sun Shiying, fifth from left, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., LTD and other officials attend a news conference following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Zhu Tao, third from left, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China, Sun Shiying, fifth from left, Chairman of China Eastern Airlines Yunnan Co., LTD and other officials attend a news conference following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. It ignited a fire big enough to be seen on NASA satellite images before firefighters could extinguished it. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption Zhu Tao, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China speaks during a news conference following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan Caption Zhu Tao, Director of Aviation Safety, Civil Aviation Administration of China speaks during a news conference following the China Eastern plane crash, at a hotel in Wuzhou, in southwestern China's Guangxi province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A China Eastern flight 5735 carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members crashed outside the city of Wuzhou in the Guangxi region while flying from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to Guangzhou, an industrial center not far from Hong Kong on China's southeastern coast. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Caption A sign advertising expedited check-in for China Eastern Airline travelers from Kunming to Guangzhou stands in Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang Caption A sign advertising expedited check-in for China Eastern Airline travelers from Kunming to Guangzhou stands in Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Caption A screen displays cancelled China Eastern Airline flights at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang Caption A screen displays cancelled China Eastern Airline flights at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Caption Screens display cancelled China Eastern Airline flights at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang Caption Screens display cancelled China Eastern Airline flights at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Caption A China Eastern Airlines plane taxis on a runway at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming, in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang Caption A China Eastern Airlines plane taxis on a runway at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming, in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Caption A view of Kunming Changshui International Airport, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang Caption A view of Kunming Changshui International Airport, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang

Caption Travelers queue at the China Eastern Airlines check-in counter at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Thursday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang Caption Travelers queue at the China Eastern Airlines check-in counter at Kunming Changshui International Airport, Thursday, March 22, 2022, in Kunming in southwest China’s Yunnan province. No survivors have been found among the 132 people onboard a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 that departed from Kunming and crashed Monday in the southern province of Guangxi. As family members gathered at the destination and departure airports, what caused the crash remains a mystery. (AP Photo/Dake Kang) Credit: Dake Kang Credit: Dake Kang