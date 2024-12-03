Sean Penn accuses Academy Awards of cowardice at Marrakech Film Festival

“The producers of the academy have exercised really extraordinary cowardice when it comes to being part of the world of expression and, in fact, have largely been part of limiting the imagination and limiting different cultural expressions," Penn said at the festival, where he received a career achievement award this week.

"I don't get very excited about what we'll call the Academy Awards," he said, noting exceptions when certain films grace the ceremony, including Sean Baker's " The Florida Project," Walter Salles' "I'm Still Here" and Jacques Audiard's " Emilia Perez. "

Penn's remarks dovetail longstanding criticisms of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for lacking diversity both within the ranks of its members and in terms of the films that they elect to promote and celebrate with awards.

The institution has in recent years tried to adopt more proactive steps to reform and rebrand itself, but has faced criticism for not going far enough to make meaningful changes.

Penn also lauded Iranian-Danish director Ali Abassi and his latest film " The Apprentice " about President Donald Trump. It faced difficulty finding an American distributor in the lead-up to the U.S. election in November.

“It’s kind of jaw dropping how afraid this ‘business of mavericks’ is when they get a great film like that with great, great acting,” he said. “They too can be as afraid as a piddly little Republican congressman.”

As part of a career tribute, the Marrakech Film Festival is screening four of Penn's films this week in Morocco's tourism capital. Local media in Morocco reported several audience members exiting a screening of "Milk" during a scene that depicted two men in bed. Homosexuality is illegal under Morocco's penal code, although cases are not frequently prosecuted.

The actor, whose 2023 film " Superpower " documents war in Ukraine, also voiced support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called himself a "patriot in crisis" in response to a question about the American political landscape.