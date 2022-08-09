Sean McVay reveals he has contract extension with LA Rams

“Les and I have always been a pair,” McVay said. “We wanted to announce that when both of us had gotten done. Mine is done. Les is in the process of that, but in respect of wanting to show the partnership for us ... that was how I had addressed it. It is something that we've been taking care of.”

McVay's new deal is a reward for an incredibly successful half-decade in charge of the Rams, who have had five winning seasons, four playoff berths, three NFC West titles, two Super Bowl appearances and one championship during his tenure.

McVay is 55-26 in the regular season and 7-3 in the postseason with the Rams, who won nine of their final 10 games last season to earn their first title since returning home to Los Angeles. The Rams beat Cincinnati 23-20 in the Super Bowl at their home SoFi Stadium.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks between players at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks between players at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Irvine, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif. Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay participates in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Irvine, Calif. Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis Credit: Ashley Landis