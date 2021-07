Seamus Power outlasts J.T. Poston in Barbasol Championship

Power birdied the par-3 16th and the 18th in regulation for a 5-under 67, posting at 21-under 267 while Poston was squandering the lead behind him.

“I started out knowing I was going to need a low one," Power said. "To be honest, I didn’t think 5 under would be low enough, but I was able to pick one up on the last, squeeze into a playoff and eventually kind of pulled through there.”

Poston had a double bogey on the par-5 15th after driving an inch out of bounds to the left, and followed with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th. He parred the final two holes for 70.

“Standing on 15 tee, if I make birdie there, it’s probably over, or at least that’s kind of how I feel. Just bad swing,” Poston said. “I just put an awful swing on it. I double-crossed it and it was out-of-bounds by half an inch or an inch or so.”

On the first extra hole, Power holed an 18-foot birdie chip from the collar of the 18th green and Poston matched him with a 10-foot putt. They matched pars on the next four holes — on No. 18 again, then twice on the par-3 17th, and again on 18.

The 28-year-old Poston missed a chance for his second PGA Tour title. He won the 2019 Wyndham Championship in his home state of North Carolina.

“Definitely a big step in the right direction,” Poston said. “I hadn’t really played up to my standard, I would say. Saw a lot of good golf with the exception of maybe four holes. Definitely a lot of positives to take away.”

Anirban Lahiri and Sam Ryder finished a stroke out of the playoff, each shooting 65.

James Hahn followed a career-best 60 with a 70 to tie for fifth at 19 under with Patrick Rodgers (67), Henrik Norlander (67), Ryan Armour (68), Mito Pereira (67) and Luke List (71). Hahn bogeyed the final two holes.

Seamus Power waves to the crowd following his win on the sixth playoff hole of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Seamius Power lins up his putt on the 18th green in the sixth playoff hole during the final round of the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Seamus Power watches a putt on the second playoff hole after the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

J.T. Poston hits out of a bunker during the fourth playoff hole at the Barbasol Championship golf tournament at Keene Trace in Nicholasville, Ky., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley