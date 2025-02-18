Sea turtles return to the Atlantic Ocean off Florida after being stunned by the cold

“There are so many turtles that were affected by that cold stunning event that happened several weeks ago," lead veterinarian Dr. Heather Barron said. "The cold really suppresses their immune system because they are reptiles, and their body temperature is taken from the surrounding temperature of the water.”

It snowed as far south as northern Florida, which is extremely rare, and the frigid temperatures reached South Florida. More than a dozen additional turtles have been brought to Loggerhead Marinelife Center since the initial group, and other turtle facilities around the state have reached capacity.

Veterinarians have been treating the turtles with antibiotics, fluids and intravenous nutrition. They all suffered from cold stunning, which causes sea turtles to lose mobility and become lethargic. Most of the turtles are expected to be released back into the ocean in a few weeks.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center expects to host over 15,000 people this upcoming weekend at its 20th Annual TurtleFest. The free event focuses on promoting ocean conservation through interactive educational exhibits and marine life.

