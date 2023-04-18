Scottish National Party treasurer arrested in finance probe

Sturgeon has made limited public remarks following her husband's arrest, telling reporters outside their home on Easter weekend that the previous few days had been “obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times.” She said she would cooperate fully with police but hadn't been questioned at that point.

Murrell resigned March 18 from the position he had held more than 20 years. He was forced to admit that the party's membership had plunged from more than 100,000 to just over 70,000 in the past year. He accepted responsibility but said there had been no intent to mislead.

Since Murrell's arrest, news reports revealed that the party's auditors quit last year.

Beattie is also a member of the Scottish Parliament, serving Midlothian North and Musselburgh.