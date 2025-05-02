Scottie Scheffler still has 2-shot lead as weather delay hits his hometown Byron Nelson

The threat of rain came after the TPC Craig Ranch course was drenched by rainfall that lasted several hours Wednesday, the day before the event started.

Scheffler opened with a 10-under 61 on Thursday and had parred his first eight holes of the second round starting on the back nine. His approach on 18 landed within a few feet of the pin and settled above the hole.

Patton Kizzire and Will Gordon, who both opened with 64s, were 2 under for the day and three shots behind Scheffler when the weather delay hit.

Rico Hoey, the early first-round leader who was tied with Vegas at 8 under to start the second round, had an afternoon tee time. Defending champion Taylor Pendrith was 2 over for the day through eight holes and 2 under for tournament and in danger of missing the cut.

