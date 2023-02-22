Scott speaks of 'new American sunrise' as he mulls WH bid

“I see 330 million Americans getting back to celebrating our shared blessings again, tolerating our differences again, and having each other’s backs again,” Scott plans to say at Drake University in Des Moines, according to advance excerpts provided to The Associated Press. “We need new leaders who will lift us up, not tear us down.”

If he follows through with a campaign, the South Carolinian's upbeat manner could distinguish him during a GOP primary. Many of Scott's fellow Republicans who have courted Iowa's influential evangelical conservatives in recent weeks have focused on themes such as denying systemic racism in the U.S. or curbing transgender rights.