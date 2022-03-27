Scotland's Ferguson wins Qatar Masters after strong finish

Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead of the European tour event between them for most of day but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious.

Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to a 7-under 281 for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna.