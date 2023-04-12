Scientist: Progress in identifying Tulsa massacre victims

The massacre occurred May 31 and June 1, 1921, when a white mob descended on Greenwood — the Black section of Tulsa. More than 1,000 homes were burned, hundreds more were looted and destroyed and a thriving business district known as Black Wall Street was decimated.

Most historians who have studied the event estimate the death toll to be between 75 and 300. Historians say many of the victims were buried in unmarked graves, their locations never recorded and rumors have persisted for decades of mass graves in the area.

Two of the 66 sets of remains found thus far have gunshot wounds, officials have said, and those remains are among 10 sets still being analyzed.

Those with gunshot wounds or trauma would indicate the remains were more likely to have been victims of the violence, according to Stubblefield.

City officials and Intermountain Forensics have sought DNA from people who believe they may be a relative or descendant of a massacre victim and others with a historical connection to Tulsa.

That DNA was being compared to samples from the excavated bodies in the effort to identify the remains.

None of the remains have yet been confirmed as massacre victims.

Identifying the surnames helps “move the needle on a more than century-old event,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “We are still in the beginning stages of this process. There is a lot more investigative work that is happening.”

Investigators have tracked the surnames associated with the six bodies, four male and two female, to at least seven states: North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Alabama.