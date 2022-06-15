Schwindel's eephus pitch attracts Colbert's attention

The Chicago Cubs first baseman made his second pitching appearance of the season during Sunday's 18-4 loss at the New York Yankees. The 29-year-old right-hander took the mound with the Cubs trailing by 13 runs in the eighth inning and allowed a home run to Kyle Higashioka on a 35.1 mph pitch — the slowest hit for a home run since MLB Statcast began tracking in 2015.

A clip was played during the “Meanwhile” segment of Monday night's “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”