Schwarber, Pederson decline options, become free agents

Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner and reliever Darren O’Day declined mutual options, as did New York.

Gardner, a 38-year-old outfielder, agreed early in spring training to a $5.15 million, one-year contract that included a $2.3 million player option and a $7.15 million club option with a $1.15 million buyout.

O’Day, a side-arming right-hander who turned 39 on Oct. 22, agreed last February to a $3.15 million, one-year contract that included a $1.4 million player option and a $3.15 million club option with a $700,000 buyout.

Outfielder Kole Calhoun's $9 million option was declined by Arizona, triggering a $2 million buyout and completing a $16 million, two-year contract.

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar became a free agent after he and New York both declined options. His deal called for a $3.6 million salary this year and included a $2.9 million player option and a $6.4 million club option with a $1.4 million buyout.

Milwaukee outfielder Avisaíl García' declined his part of a mutual option. His deal guaranteed $18 million in salary and included a $12 million mutual option with a $2 million buyout, but only if exercised by the player and declined by the club.

Oakland left-hander Andrew Chafin's $5.25 million mutual option was exercised by the team and declined by the player, triggering a $500,000 buyout. His deal included a $2.75 million salary this year.

Philadelphia outfielder Andrew McCutchen, signed as a free agent to a $50 million, three-year contract in December 2018, gets a $3 million buyout instead of a $15 million salary.

There have been 170 players who became free agents following the World Series, and about 40 players await decisions on options by Sunday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports