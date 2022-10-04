Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

The company plans to invest $100 billion over the next 20 years, with the first investment of $20 billion planned by the end of the decade, Schumer said. The deal is also expected to bring more than 9,000 jobs to Micron and officials believe it could also bring close to 40,000 other ancillary jobs to the region, from suppliers to contractors, Schumer said.

Micron – based in Boise, Idaho – has several chip manufacturing plants around the world, including in Singapore and Taiwan. The company announced in September that it would invest $15 billion though the end of the decade on a new semiconductor plant in its hometown of Boise that the chipmaker said will create 17,000 American jobs.

“This is like a 21st century Erie Canal,” Schumer said of the New York plant. “And just as the original Erie Canal did centuries ago, this will help cement the growth of our economy for decades to come, not only in upstate New York, but in the country, since these chips are so vital to so many of our cutting edge industries.”