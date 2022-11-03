Schumer insists Democrats have path to keep Senate majority

Schumer is counting on strong voter turnout and a final get-out-the-vote push to keep the majority in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie, as she's done at key junctures over the past two years to pass legislation and confirm Biden nominees.

Democratic incumbents are battling in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and New Hampshire, and trying to win open seats in battleground Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

“I don’t want to give the illusion that these are all slam dunks,” Schumer acknowledged. But Schumer said Democrats have advantages in each of the battleground states and have reversed the springtime narrative that the party would easily lose control.

“The fact that we’re in the ballpark and our Democratic candidates are defying the political environment is a testament to a few things," he said. Voters “are seeing how extreme these Republican candidates are and they don’t like it. And second, they’re seeing the Democrats are talking to them on issues they care about, and that we’ve accomplished a great deal on things.”

Republicans have acknowledged GOP “candidate quality” has been an issue, but say they have pushed past a brutal primary season when voters picked candidates backed by Donald Trump in Georgia and elsewhere who were not the first choice among party leaders.

Republican operatives now believe their candidates have improved and and say voters who did not support Trump are beginning to return to the GOP in the midterm elections.

Tuesday's election will determine control of Congress setting the course for legislation and Biden's priorities for the remaining two years of his presidential term.

