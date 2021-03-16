Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

Other organizations have issued more relaxed guidelines, including the World Health Organization, which urges 1 meter in schools. The American Academy of Pediatrics says to space desks “3 feet apart and ideally 6 feet apart.”

Dan Domenech, executive director of AASA, a national superintendents group, said he expects more states and schools to move to the 3-foot rule in coming weeks. With the larger guideline, he said, most schools only have space to bring back half of their students at a time. Moving to 3 feet could allow about 75% at a time, he said.

“There are districts that have been doing 3 feet for quite some time without experiencing any greater amount of infection,” he said.

In Illinois, health officials said last week that students can be seated 3 feet apart as long as their teachers are vaccinated. Before, state officials required 6 feet.

With the state’s blessing, the Barrington district near Chicago reopened middle schools Tuesday using the smaller spacing rule. Any student will be allowed to attend in-person classes, although the district expects roughly 30% to continue with remote learning.

Questions around spacing have led to a battle in Massachusetts, where teachers and some schools oppose a state plan to bring younger students back five days a week starting next month. The plan calls on schools to seat students 3 feet apart, although many have been using 6 feet as a standard. Districts that fail to meet the reopening deadline would risk losing state funding.

The Massachusetts Teachers Association, a statewide union, argues that seating students closer will increase the risk for everyone in the classroom. It also poses a problem for districts that have agreed to contracts with teachers adopting the 6-foot rule as a requirement.

“They can’t just throw 6 feet out the window. They can’t throw away what has been agreed upon,” said Merrie Najimy, president of the union. “If they can’t make it work, then they’re going to have to come to a new agreement.”

Public schools in Worcester are among those pushing back against the closer spacing. Tracy O’Connell Novick, a member of the district school committee, said switching to the 3-feet standard would be “betting the health” of thousands of students and staff.

In Boston’s public schools, desks will be spaced at least 3 feet apart, but teachers and staff will be asked to keep 6 feet from students and other staff when feasible, district spokesperson Xavier Andrews said. Schools will also use larger rooms and outdoor spaces to keep students at a safe distance, he said.

In some states that already allow 3-feet spacing, schools say they have seen no evidence of increased risk. School officials in Danville, Indiana, which moved to 3 feet in October, said students have been in the classroom all year with no uptick in virus transmission.

“It’s gone very well for us. I won’t say there has been no transmission, but it’s been staggeringly low — like one time or something like that,” said Tim McRoberts, vice president of the school board. “We’ve kept our doors open. We’ve had no temporary shutdowns.”

In Ohio, Cincinnati’s school board got an earful from parents and others last month when it proposed resuming in-person learning at the crowded Walnut Hills High School under a model that called for distancing of only 3 feet there while its other schools would use 6 feet.

The critics included Walnut Hills teacher Brandon Keller, who said the plan was dangerous. He warned the board that their decision "will have a body count.”

Board members backed off on reopening that school, then weeks later narrowly voted for a plan that included a phased reopening, but they also warned that the physical distancing might be less than 6 feet. Students also have options to continue learning virtually.

Seven superintendents in central Oregon sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown last week asking the state to relax some of its social distancing rules — including the 6-foot barrier — so that more students can return to class full time.

Oregon’s Crook County School District, which has had students in classrooms most of the school year, has found that masks, contact tracing and sending students home when they show symptoms are the most effective means of combating the virus.

“The 6-feet rule doesn’t make as much sense as the other safety measures,” district spokesperson Jason Carr said. “What may have made sense two months ago or at the beginning of the year might not now.”

___

Associated Press writers Philip Marcelo, John Seewer and Kantele Franko contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, sixth-grade students listen to instruction in class at Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in East Harwich, Mass. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. The distancing guidelines have remained a major hurdle for schools as they aim to open with limited space. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, pre-kindergarten students listen as their teacher reads a story at Dawes Elementary in Chicago. New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation’s children to classrooms with limited space. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2021 file photo, Victoria Vo raises her hand, background center, in the back of Hannah Thrower's kindergarten class at Alice Smith Elementary School in Reno, Nev. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. (Siobhan McAndrew/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File) Credit: Siobhan McAndrew Credit: Siobhan McAndrew

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021 file photo, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson, background right, waves to students in a preschool classroom at Dawes Elementary School in Chicago. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File) Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia Credit: Ashlee Rezin Garcia

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, teacher Susannah Remillard, middle, speaks to one of her sixth-grade students at Cape Cod Lighthouse Charter School, in East Harwich, Mass. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Credit: Elise Amendola Credit: Elise Amendola

FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, Latisha Bledsoe cleans chairs in the music room at Manchester Academic Charter School, during the coronavirus pandemic, in Pittsburgh. U.S. guidelines that say students should be kept 6 feet apart in schools are receiving new scrutiny from federal health experts, state governments and education officials working to return as many children as possible to the classroom. (Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) Credit: Andrew Rush Credit: Andrew Rush