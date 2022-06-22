School shooter's jury selection enters final stretch

When Bashimam asked if any panelists believe in the existence of “white privilege” — the assertion that white people in the U.S. have societal advantages over minorities — about half raised their hands, including some of the white ones. The pilot, an Air Force veteran, interjected to strongly disagree, saying this country provides opportunities to all who work for it. The book author, who is Black, agreed with him.

All said they could remain fair toward Cruz even after they see crime scene and autopsy photos and w alk the still blood-stained and bullet-pocked Stoneman Douglas classroom building where the massacre occurred.

Some expressed concern when Bashimam told them their names and the questionnaires they completed as part of the process will eventually become part of the trial's public record, but Scherer stepped in to mollify their anxiety. She said if anyone tries to talk to them during the trial, they should report that to her.

The jury selection process was expected to take only about a month, but turned into a slog because of attorneys' illnesses and controversies.

Those included a threat by Cruz's lead public defender, Melisa McNeill, to withdraw if Scherer proceeded when a member of her team became ill. Scherer resumed the trial the following day, the ailing attorney sitting at the defense table. That resulted in a defense motion that the judge remove herself from the case as biased. Scherer rejected that motion..

Still undecided is a motion by the defense to delay the trial because of the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 dead. The defense argues that the shooting has again raised emotions in Broward County and makes it impossible for him to get a fair trial currently.

During Tuesday's final selection, each side can try to convince Scherer that certain candidates are biased and ask her to dismiss them. If she refuses, they will each also have at least 10 peremptory challenges where they can dismiss a potential juror for any reason except race or gender.

When a jury is finally seated, it will have to decide whether the aggravating factors such as Cruz’s multiple victims, his planning, the terror he created and the cruelty he showed outweigh such mitigating circumstances as his long history of mental and emotional problems, his possible sexual abuse and the death of his parents. For Cruz to get death, the jurors must unanimously agree. If one or more vote for life, that will be his sentence.

