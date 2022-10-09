Scholz's Social Democrats seen winning state vote in Germany

A senior federal official with Scholz's party, general secretary Kevin Kuehnert, called it “a clear election victory for Stephan Weil." The expected results may allow Weil to ditch his coalition with the center-right and govern with the Greens instead.

Althusmann had sought to capitalize on bickering in Scholz's three-party national government over issues such as how much longer Germany should keep using nuclear energy and how to relieve the pressure from high gas prices.

The exit polls showed the third party in Scholz's national government, the pro-business Free Democrats, right on the 5% support threshold needed to remain in the Lower Saxony state legislature in Hannover. If the party fails to do so — after disappointing showings in three other state elections this year — that could increase tensions in the national government.

Recent national surveys have shown the Social Democrats behind the Christian Democrats and sometimes the Greens, and the Free Democrats polling poorly.

Credit: Julian Stratenschulte Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

Credit: Julian Stratenschulte Credit: Julian Stratenschulte

Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Credit: Frank Hammerschmidt Credit: Frank Hammerschmidt