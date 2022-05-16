Scholz's party keeps Ukraine policy despite state vote loss

He said he saw clear support during the campaign for the policy of “delivering weapons but also weighing things up, for not turning off the gas tap overnight so as not to endanger jobs in an industrial state like North Rhine-Westphalia.”

But he conceded that the party needed to do a better job of communicating what it is doing for ordinary voters.

“The government's policy has made clear that we stand beside Ukraine without ifs or buts, but we allowed there to be too much talk about weapons deliveries and too little about rising living costs and too little about rising energy prices,” Klingbeil said.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Scholz “is firmly convinced that a level-headed, carefully considered course in Ukraine policy is a course that is important and is also supported by large parts of the population.” He stressed that Sunday's vote was above all a regional election.

Of the other two parties in Scholz’s coalition government, the environmentalist Greens nearly tripled their score to 18.2% on Sunday, while the pro-business Free Democrats took only 5.9% — losing over half their support compared with five years ago. The CDU currently governs the state in a coalition with the Free Democrats, which lost its majority in the state legislature.

Caption Thomas Kutschaty, right, SPD top candidate in the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia, and Lars Klingbeil, SPD federal chairman, arrive at the party headquarters for a press conference after the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022. The SPD received 26.7 percent of the vote in the NRW election. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption The Chairman of the German Christian Democratic Party (CDU), Friedrich Merz, attends a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Monday, May 16, 2022 the day after the state elections in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn