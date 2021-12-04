Scholz's party approves deal for new German coalition govt

The convention backed the coalition deal by 598 votes to seven, with three abstentions.

The plan is for parliament to elect Scholz as chancellor on Wednesday. He will lead what is known as a “traffic light” coalition after the parties' colors of red, green and yellow.

Before that can happen, members of the three parties need to approve the coalition deal. A vote by the Free Democrats is expected on Sunday and the result of a ballot of the Greens’ 125,000-strong membership is expected on Monday.

Key pledges by the prospective partners include an increase in Germany's minimum wage to 12 euros ($13.50) per hour from the current 9.60 euros — a move that Scholz has said “means a wage increase for 10 million.” And they also aim to get 400,000 new apartments per year built in an effort to curb rising rental prices.

Scholz, 63, has been Merkel's finance minister and vice chancellor since 2018. Unlike the other two parties, the Social Democrats haven't yet named their remaining seven Cabinet nominees, who will include the interior, defense and health ministers. Overseeing the Health Ministry is a crucial job at a time when Germany is imposing new restrictions to break a surge of coronavirus infections.

“Now let's get to work,” Scholz said after Saturday's vote.

The national disease control center on Saturday reported 64,510 new daily coronavirus cases and another 378 deaths, bringing Germany’s total deaths in the pandemic to 102,946. Merkel, in what is likely to be her last nationwide address, decried the country's resurgent COVID-19 death toll and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

"Every one of them leaves behind families or friends, stunned, speechless and helpless," Merkel said in her weekly video message. "This is so bitter because it is avoidable. With the effective and safe vaccines, we have the key to this in our hands."

Caption Olaf Scholz, SPD Chancellor-designate waves at the SPD party conference at Willy Brandt House in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec.4, 2021. Delegates vote on a coalition agreement with the FDP and Bündnis90/Die Grünen to form a new federal government. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)