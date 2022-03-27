Scholz's center-left party secures big win in German state

Saarland has been run for the past decade by a coalition of the CDU, now the main opposition party at national level, and the Social Democrats. Pre-election polls showed voters preferring Rehlinger, the state's deputy governor and economy minister since 2014 and a deputy national leader of her party, to CDU incumbent Tobias Hans.

“This is the result of hard work over recent years,” Rehlinger told supporters. “We have won back people's confidence.”

Final results showed the Social Democrats winning 43.5% of the vote and the CDU capturing 28.5% support. The Social Democrats took 29 seats in the 51-seat state legislature, an absolute majority — something that has become rare in German politics.

Five years ago, the CDU took 40.7% of the vote in Saarland and Rehlinger won only 29.6% for the Social Democrats.

The CDU's national general secretary, Mario Czaja, called Sunday's outcome “a painful result.” New CDU leader Friedrich Merz had tried to downplay the election even before the votes were counted, saying last week that "we have always been good in Saarland when the left was divided, and that is over now."

A collapse in support for the opposition Left Party helped Rehlinger. The hard-left party was long a significant player in Saarland, but it lost its seats there on Sunday.

Co-founder Oskar Lafontaine, a one-time Social Democrat who was Saarland's governor in the 1980s and 1990s, recently quit the Left Party amid persistent infighting. That came after the party only narrowly avoided being ejected from the German parliament in September's national election.

Scholz's two partners in the national government, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, both failed by a whisker to win the 5% support needed to re-enter the legislature in Saarland. Neither party is traditionally strong in the region.

Caption Anke Rehlinger, SPD top candidate, deputy prime minister of Saarland and deputy federal SPD chairwoman, is on stage at the SPD election party for the state elections in Saarland, Germany, Sunday, March 27, 2022. The western German state of Saarland is holding a state election that offers the country's first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national government took office in December. Polls point to a solid lead for Scholz's center-left Social Democrats in a region led since 1999 by the center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel.Photo: Boris Roessler/dpa/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler

Caption Anke Rehlinger, SPD top candidate, deputy prime minister of Saarland and deputy federal SPD chairwoman, is on stage at the SPD election party for the state elections in Saarland, Germany, Sunday, March 27, 2022. The western German state of Saarland is holding a state election that offers the country's first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national government took office in December. Polls point to a solid lead for Scholz's center-left Social Democrats in a region led since 1999 by the center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler

Caption Guests at the SPD Social Democrat Party election party for the state elections in Saarland celebrate to the first projections, in Saarbrucken, Germany, Sunday March 27, 2022. Exit polls indicate that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats are headed for a clear election win in a western state that its conservative rivals have led since 1999. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) Credit: Arne Dedert

Caption Guests at the SPD Social Democrat Party election party for the state elections in Saarland celebrate to the first projections, in Saarbrucken, Germany, Sunday March 27, 2022. Exit polls indicate that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's center-left Social Democrats are headed for a clear election win in a western state that its conservative rivals have led since 1999. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP) Credit: Arne Dedert

Caption German politician Anke Rehlinger, SPD's top candidate, casts her vote for the state election in Nunkirchen, Saarland, Germany, Sunday, March 27, 2022. T he western German state of Saarland is holding a state election that offers the country's first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national government took office in December. Polls point to a solid lead for Scholz's center-left Social Democrats in a region led since 1999 by the center-right Christian Democratic Union of former Chancellor Angela Merkel. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler

Caption FILE - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz comments on the Russian attack on Ukraine during a press conference at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb.22, 2022. The western German state of Saarland is holding a state election Sunday, March 27, 2022 that offers the country's first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national government took office in December.(Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler

Caption Angelika Hiesserich-Peter, the lead candidate of the FDP for the state parliamentary elections in Saarland, casts her vote in Weiten, Germany, Sunday March 27, 2022. The western German state of Saarland is holding a state election that offers the country's first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national government took office in December. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Credit: Harald Tittel

Caption FILE - Christian Democratic Party (CDU) Chairman Friedrich Merz speaks at a news conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 31, 2022. The western German state of Saarland is holding a state election Sunday, March 27, 2022 that offers the country's first test at the ballot box since Chancellor Olaf Scholz's national government took office in December. The CDU's new national leader, Friedrich Merz, is downplaying the significance of a potential defeat, pointing to local factors. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: HANNIBAL HANSCHKE